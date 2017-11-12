LOS ANGELES -- Wide receiver Will Fuller V has been ruled out with a ribs injury for the remainder of the Houston Texans' game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fuller was injured in the second quarter after he took a hard hit while attempting to catch a short pass up the middle of the field. The wide receiver stayed down on the field and was helped up and to the sideline by the Texans' medical staff.

Prior to the injury, Fuller had two catches for 15 yards on three targets. This season, he has 17 catches for 326 yards and seven touchdowns in six games, after he missed the first three weeks with a broken collarbone.