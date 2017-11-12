ATLANTA - Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee is out because of a hamstring strain suffered in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.

Lee missed two games earlier this season because of a hamstring injury. Lee missed the final five plays of Atlanta's second drive that ended in a Matt Bryant 50-yard field goal. Jaylon Smith will replace Lee in the base and nickel defenses.

In the two games Lee missed the season the Cowboys gave up an average of 164 yard rushing to the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers. After Lee went out, the Cowboys allowed 45 rushing yards on nine carries in the first half.

After the Atlanta game, the Cowboys play three games in 12 days with the Philadelphia Eagles visiting AT&T Stadium on Nov. 19, followed by back-to-back Thursday games against the Los Angeles Chargers (Thanksgiving) and Washington Redskins (Nov. 30).

The Cowboys are already without running back Ezekiel Elliott (suspension) and left tackle Tyron Smith (groin).