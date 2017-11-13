DENVER -- New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Denver Broncos, marking the first time he has been a healthy scratch this season and highlighting how Dion Lewis has passed him on the depth chart.

Gillislee, who inked a two-year, $6.4 million contract with the Patriots as a restricted free agent in April, entered the game as the team's leading rusher with 355 yards on 98 carries and four touchdowns.

But he has been fourth on the depth chart of late, playing 13 snaps in each of the team's past three games and mostly in short-yardage situations.

Lewis, Rex Burkhead, James White and Brandon Bolden are the running backs on the team's 46-man game-day roster. The Patriots activated those four, plus Gillislee, in their previous game against the Chargers. But after claiming tight end Martellus Bennett on waivers Thursday and with Bennett and three other tight ends active (Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen, Jacob Hollister), something had to give on the roster.

Entering Sunday night, White led all Patriots running backs in snaps played, at 42.9 percent, followed by Gillislee (26.3), Lewis (25.1) and Burkhead (9.3 after missing four games with an injury to his ribs).

In addition to Gillislee, the Patriots deactivated defensive end Cassius Marsh (shoulder), cornerback Eric Rowe (groin), offensive lineman Cole Croston (healthy scratch), right tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle), defensive tackle Malcom Brown (ankle) and wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder).

The Broncos' inactives are quarterback Paxton Lynch, running back De'Angelo Henderson, cornerback Lorenzo Doss, linebacker Joseph Jones, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, offensive lineman Donald Stephenson and wide receiver Jordan Taylor.