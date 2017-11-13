C.J. Beathard launches an 83-yard throw to Marquise Goodwin, who catches it, dusts off Janoris Jenkins and heads into the end zone. (0:31)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- With a heavy heart, San Francisco 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin played and produced the team's biggest play of the year Sunday against the New York Giants.

After San Francisco's 31-21 win, Goodwin posted to his Instagram account that he and wife Morgan's baby boy died Sunday morning because of complications during her pregnancy.

"Unfortunately, we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4 a.m.," Goodwin wrote. "Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan.

"The pain (physically, mentally & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please pray for the Goodwin family."

Despite the devastating loss, Goodwin managed to play Sunday and came up with an 83-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Beathard in the first quarter, the longest play from scrimmage by a 49er this season.

A clearly emotional Goodwin evaded New York cornerback Janoris Jenkins and then blew a kiss to the sky before he crossed the goal line. He then knelt in prayer in the end zone as his teammates surrounded him.

Goodwin quickly exited the locker room after the game to return to his family. The 49ers have a bye this week and won't return to practice until Nov. 20.