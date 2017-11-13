ATLANTA -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who threw for 215 yards in Sunday's 27-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys, reflected on becoming the fastest player in NFL history to reach 40,000 passing yards.

Ryan has 40,073 yards through 151 career games. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, New Orleans' Drew Brees was previously the fastest to 40,000, having reached the mark in 152 games. Miami's Dan Marino accomplished the feat in 153 games.

"I've been fortunate to play with a number of great players throughout my nine-and-a-half or 10 years here,'' Ryan said. "I have been fortunate to be on some really good teams and to be able to stay healthy. I'm proud of that. I hope that there's another 40,000 in there, and I can keep playing for a long time."

The 32-year-old Ryan, now in his 10th NFL season, is the 19th quarterback in league history to reach 40,000 yards, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

"That's awesome, man,'' receiver Mohamed Sanu of Ryan's feat. "It's a testament of all his hard work and dedication, all he puts in throughout the week.''