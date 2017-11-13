FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Four days after the New England Patriots claimed him on waivers, tight end Martellus Bennett made an immediate impact in limited action during the team's 41-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

Bennett played seven snaps and finished with three catches for 38 yards. Playing his first snap with 5:18 remaining in the first quarter, Bennett caught a short pass from Tom Brady and ran for a 27-yard gain. Four plays later, he was on the receiving end of a 5-yard pass. Bennett, who is playing through a shoulder injury, entered the medical tent on the sideline after the play and didn't return to action until the second half.

The shoulder injury was what led the Packers to waive him Wednesday with a "failure to disclose a physical condition" designation. Bennett disputed that the Packers didn't know about his shoulder, posting an Instagram story that detailed his side.

"He did a great job to come in on a Friday. I love having Martellus on our team. He adds a lot. He is a great player, and was for us last year. Hopefully we can keep building on it," Brady said after the game.

Meanwhile, as Brady welcomed back Bennett, he connected with tight end Dwayne Allen for a touchdown for the first time as he inches closer to the NFL record for number of scoring pass targets.

Brady's touchdown pass to Allen -- Allen's first catch with New England -- came with 25 seconds remaining in the second quarter and made Allen the 68th target to which Brady has thrown a touchdown.

The NFL record is 70, set by Vinny Testaverde.