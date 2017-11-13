When Bill Belichick is asked about being tied for third in all-time most wins, he answers with humility by saying, "to win in this league you need great players." (0:31)

DENVER -- Bill Belichick notched his 270th career victory as a head coach on Sunday night, pulling into a third-place tie with Tom Landry on the all-time wins list. He deflected the praise to his players.

"It's flattering, but I don't think that's the story tonight," Belichick said after the New England Patriots defeated the Denver Broncos 41-16 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. "The story is what our team did and how our team performed."

The victory was the Patriots' most complete performance of the season, with Belichick particularly pleased that just one penalty was called against his club.

Belichick now looks up at only Don Shula (347) and George Halas (324) on the all-time wins list for head coaches.

"To win games in this league, you need great players, and I've been fortunate to have a lot of great players, and I've been fortunate to have a lot of great coaches and a great staff. That's really what it's about," he said. "The players are the ones who deserve the credit. They're the ones who go out there and make the plays, and they did it tonight."

Tight end Dwayne Allen, who is in his first season with the Patriots after spending the first five years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, shared what has impressed him about playing for Belichick.

"When it comes to X's and O's, when it comes to motivating, when it comes to enriching guys with history, no one does it better," he said. "From afar, I envied the guys on this team because I knew they were getting the best coaching. Now that I'm here, it's come true. To see him, the way he goes about work, it's not a surprise he's had the success he's had and that he'll continue to have."