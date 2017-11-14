OnScene: Las Vegas breaks ground on Raiders stadium

Owner Mark Davis talks about preparing for the Raiders to move to Las Vegas while continuing to play in Oakland. (0:56)

The Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas in time for the 2020 NFL season takes another step in that direction with Monday's groundbreaking ceremony for the planned 65,000-seat, $1.9 billion domed stadium near the south end of the Las Vegas Strip on Russell Road, west of Mandalay Bay and Interstate 15.

Raiders owner Mark Davis received 31 of 32 votes for the franchise's relocation at the NFL owners meetings last spring. A $750 million hotel tax was passed by the Nevada state legislature last fall while the Raiders are contributing $500 million and a $650 million loan from Bank of America is also involved. The Raiders will share the stadium with UNLV.

ESPN's Paul Gutierrez and Arash Markazi are reporting from Las Vegas at the ceremony, where Davis and other Raiders personnel are on hand to break ground.

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval, Raiders owner Mark Davis and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell break ground on the Raiders' Las Vegas stadium, expected to open in 2020. Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff Writer

To commemorate those who lost their lives in the Oct. 1 shooting, 58 beams of light are lighting the Las Vegas skyline. Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff Writer

Raiders owner Mark Davis given a standing ovation by the attendance of close to 1,000. "This is our field of dreams." Among former Raiders in attendance - Howie Long, Jim Plunkett, Tom Flores, Cliff Branch, Fred Biletnikoff. Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff Writer

Just briefly talked to Raiders owner Mark Davis prior to Las Vegas stadium groundbreaking ceremony. Said his next project is to get Tom Brady's passport revoked before Sunday's game in Mexico City. Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff Writer

"Super Bowl by 2025, right?" - Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval, to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff Writer

Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman proclaims today as "Raiders Day" in Las Vegas. Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

The after-party for the groundbreaking of the Raiders' new stadium in Las Vegas includes a cake of the stadium. Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

Mark Davis has been receiving congratulations from everyone and continues to reply, "Nothing has happened yet." Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

