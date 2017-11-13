Devonta Freeman suffers a concussion after taking a hard hit midway through the 1st quarter of the Cowboys-Falcons game. (0:27)

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is unlikely to play next Monday night at Seattle against the Seahawks after suffering his second concussion this season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen.

Editor's Picks Falcons RB Freeman exits with concussion Falcons running back Devonta Freeman was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's big win over the Dallas Cowboys because of a concussion.

Freeman will be re-evaluated this week, but his concussion history and running style contribute to making it unlikely he will play in Week 11. It would not be a surprise if Freeman's absence extended beyond this week and into multiple games, considering his history, according to sources.

Freeman exited in the first quarter of the Falcons' 27-7 victory over the Dallas Cowboys after taking a hit from linebacker Anthony Hitchens.

Sunday's concussion was his third with the Falcons.

Freeman missed two preseason games after suffering a concussion in a practice in August. He also suffered a concussion in November 2015, when he was hit by Colts safety Clayton Geathers.

Freeman leads the Falcons in rushing with 515 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 116 carries.

With Freeman out Sunday, the Falcons got a solid performance from Tevin Coleman (20 yards, 83 yards rushing, 1 touchdown).