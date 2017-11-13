Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict gets ejected for making contact with an official and engages with a fan at Nissan Stadium before heading to the locker room. (0:19)

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict will not be suspended for making contact with an official in Cincinnati's 24-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by NFL Network.

Sunday's ejection was the first of Burfict's NFL career.

Burfict was in on a tackle of Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who was diving for the end zone on a run. The officials marked Mariota short of the touchdown, and shortly after, Burfict appeared to make contact with the official.

The down judge, Jeff Bergman, had a hand out to hold Burfict back from more back-and-forth with a Titans offensive lineman, and Burfict knocked his hand away.

Two plays earlier, Burfict was called for a personal foul after hitting DeMarco Murray late out of bounds. Murray scored a rushing touchdown on the play after Burfict's ejection.

On his way out of the stadium, Burfict appeared to be jawing and flashing money gestures with his hands to the booing crowd.

Burfict was suspended for the first three games of this season for an illegal hit against Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman in the preseason. He initially had been suspended for five games but had the punishment reduced after appealing.

Burfict was also suspended the first three games of the 2016 season for numerous violations of player safety rules, including an illegal hit on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown during the 2015 playoffs.

During his five-year NFL career, Burfict has forfeited more than $800,000 due to suspensions and fines for numerous penalties ranging from unnecessary roughness, personal fouls and roughing the passer.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe contributed to this report.