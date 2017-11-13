Aaron Jones is carted off after injuring his knee on the first drive of the game for Green Bay. (0:20)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Jones wasn't lost for the year, but the Green Bay Packers' rookie running back could miss a good chunk of the closing stretch because of the knee injury he suffered in Sunday's win at Chicago.

Jones has an MCL injury and is expected to be out for three to six weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday. Jones was hurt on the opening drive against the Bears when his right knee appeared to get caught underneath him as he was tackled by linebacker Sam Acho.

The rookie fifth-round pick is the Packers' leading rusher on the season with 370 yards on 70 carries (a 5.3-yard average) and has had two 100-yard games since he was inserted into the lineup in Week 4 after Ty Montgomery suffered broken ribs.

The Packers also could be without Montgomery, who reinjured his ribs on Sunday against the Bears. Montgomery is the team's second-leading rusher with 273 yards on 71 carries (a 3.8-yard average). Both Jones and Montgomery have three rushing touchdowns to lead the team.

It leaves two other rookies, Jamaal Williams and Devante Mays, as the only healthy halfbacks on the roster. Williams, a fourth-round pick, finished Sunday's game after Jones and Montgomery dropped out and rushed for a season-high 67 yards on 20 carries. Mays, a seventh-round pick, was inactive against the Bears and has not had a carry yet this season.

The Packers had a season-high 37 rushing attempts against the Bears in what was Brett Hundley's first win since he took over at quarterback after Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone. Among the rushes were three Wildcat plays with receiver Randall Cobb taking the direct snap and rushing for minus-1, 6 and 3 yards on those plays.