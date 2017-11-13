KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs waived veteran defensive lineman Roy Miller on Monday, two days after he was arrested on domestic battery charges in Jacksonville, Florida.

"We're going to move on there,'' said coach Andy Reid, who declined to answer further questions about Miller's dismissal.

Miller, 30, is accused of dragging his wife by the hair, tearing a braid from her head and nearly ripping off her shirt, according to the incident report from the Jacksonville sheriff's office.

The Chiefs will sign veteran defensive tackle Cam Thomas, a league source told ESPN's Field Yates. Thomas was in training camp with the Chiefs this year before being released in early September.

Miller signed with the Chiefs in August after playing four seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and four for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played in seven games, all as a backup, this season, posting six tackles.