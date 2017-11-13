With the pressure building on Ben McAdoo, the New York Giants owners released a statement Monday supporting their coach and pushed off any decision on his future until after the season.

The Giants (1-8) own the third-worst record in the NFL, and the New York tabloids all called for McAdoo's firing following a 31-21 loss to the previously winless San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Giants were embarrassed the previous week at home when they allowed 51 points to the Los Angeles Rams.

The statement reads:

"Issued in response to media inquiries about the team's 1-8 record, the team's performance of the past two weeks in losses to the Rams and 49ers, and regarding status of head coach Ben McAdoo:

"Ben McAdoo is our head coach and has our support. We are in the midst of an extremely disappointing season. Our performance this year, particularly the past two weeks, is inexcusable and frustrating. While we appreciate that our fans are unhappy with what has occurred, nobody is more upset than we are. "

Our plan is to do what we have always done, which is to not offer a running commentary on the season. It is our responsibility to determine the reasons for our poor performance and at the end of the year, we will evaluate the 2017 season in its entirety and make a determination on how we move forward."

This falls in line with a report last week by ESPN's Dan Graziano that the Giants wouldn't make any decisions on their coaching staff or front office until after the season. It also is typical of an organization that has generally been patient and loyal to its coaches and general managers.

The last time the Giants fired a coach in-season was 1976, when they replaced Bill Arnsparger with John McVay during a 3-11 campaign. It was known that Jim Fassel would be out late in the 1993 season, but he still finished out the year.

The Giants have never fired a general manager during a season. Current GM Jerry Reese is also believed to be on the hot season, given the team's struggles, his draft record and several key miscalculations this offseason.

McAdoo went 11-5 in his first year as Giants coach and helped end a five-year playoff drought. His second season, however, has been an undeniable mess, both on and off the field. The Giants started the season with five straight losses and have suspended two players for a violation of team rules.

Their effort defensively has also been in question each of the past two weeks, with the latest debacle coming after several players anonymously accused McAdoo of losing the team to ESPN's Josina Anderson. McAdoo called it "fake news" during his Friday news conference and then denied it being an issue that caused him concern after Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

"No, that doesn't have anything to do with anything," McAdoo said. "We have to find a way to win a game. We have to go address what happened out here on the field [Sunday], take a look at the tape and be honest with each other."

He later added about his own job status:

"What situation?" McAdoo said emphatically. "We have to go correct the tape, all right? We have to get ready for our next ballgame. We have a chance to play probably one of the best teams in football next week. So, you know, there's no situation."

McAdoo has a 12-13 career record as a head coach in the regular season. But this season has gone so poorly that he's gone from seemingly a lock to return to under constant fire.

The New York tabloids all had damning headlines on Monday morning. The New York Post's read, "It Can't Wait," while the New York Daily News' screamed, "Hit the Road, Mac," while Newsday's said, "McaDOOMED."

Only the Cleveland Browns (0-9) and 49ers (1-9) have worse records than the Giants this season.