SEATTLE -- Byron Maxwell is back with the Legion of Boom.

The Seattle Seahawks are signing the free-agent cornerback to a one-year deal, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move reunites Maxwell with the team that drafted him and it provides the Seahawks with a reinforcement at cornerback after losing Richard Sherman to a season-ending Achilles injury.

Maxwell worked out for the Seahawks on Monday. Signing him was a logical move given the Seahawks' need for cornerback depth and Maxwell's familiarity with Seattle's defense, which will give him a chance to provide immediate help.

Maxwell, 29, was a sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2011 and made 17 starts from 2013-14. He signed a six-year, $63 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 but spent only one season with team before was traded to the Miami Dolphins. Miami releases him in late October and remains on the hook for the rest of his $8.5 million salary.

It's unclear what exact role Maxwell will have in Seattle's secondary. Jeremy Lane is the favorite to replace Sherman as the starter on the left side opposite rookie Shaquill Griffin, but Maxwell will give Seattle another option there.

The Seahawks agreed to send Lane to the Houston Texans in the Duane Brown trade, but he returned to Seattle when a failed physical voided his inclusion in the deal.

Justin Coleman has been Seattle's nickel back of much of the season. Neiko Thorpe is the other cornerback on Seattle's roster.

DeShawn Shead has been considered another potential reinforcement, but coach Pete Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle on Monday that he's hit "a bit of a plateau" in his recovery from a torn ACL that he sustained in the playoffs last January. So it doesn't sound as though Shead will be ready to come off the physically unable to perform list for at least a few more weeks if at all.

Carroll also told the radio station that Sherman is scheduled to have surgery on his ruptured Achilles this week.