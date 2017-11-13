ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins running back Rob Kelley will miss multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain plus a sprained MCL in his left knee. Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Monday the team will re-evaluate Kelley's situation later in the week and it could result in Kelley being placed on injured reserve.

Kelley has started seven games as the Redskins' primary running back but has rushed for only 194 yards and averaged 3.18 yards per carry. He missed two games with rib and ankle injuries earlier this season; those also slowed him in other games.

He'll be replaced by rookie Samaje Perine, with Chris Thompson remaining as the third-down back. The Redskins need to sign another back, as they have only three on the roster, including Kelley. Perine has carried 66 times for 210 yards this season.

Also, starting linebacker Will Compton suffered a Lisfranc sprain in his foot and also will miss multiple games. Gruden said, as with Kelley, the Redskins could decide to place him on injured reserve at some point, but that has not been determined. There's a chance Compton will still play this season. Martrell Spaight will start in his place alongside Zach Brown.