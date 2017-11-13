INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts coach Chuck Pagano defended the team's medical staff on Monday, a day after questions arose as to how they handled quarterback Jacoby Brissett's concussion situation in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Our guys, if they're not 100 percent, they're not going to put them back out there -- period," Pagano said.

Brissett went into the concussion tent on the sideline after he took a shot to the back of the head from Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt on a third-down scramble with less than two minutes left in the third quarter. Backup quarterback Scott Tolzien took the field on the Colts' next series, only to have Brissett run on at the last second. Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett remains in the concussion protocol after he was injured Sunday against Pittsburgh. Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports

Brissett's postgame media session was canceled after the team announced that he developed concussion symptoms following their 20-17 loss to the Steelers.

Pagano said the Colts plan to send the NFL the video of the play to review because there wasn't a flag thrown, and it appeared to be a helmet-to-helmet hit. He was asked if evaluating for concussions on the sideline is a difficult thing for the NFL to handle.

"No, I think it's simple," he said. "I think they got the thing set up the way it's supposed to be set up. A guy gets hit, and there's a helmet-to-helmet shot, and we all see it. You can go back and look at the TV copy. You guys saw the same thing I saw. You're not supposed to be able to do that [helmet-to-helmet hits], but it happened. We pull him out, they go through the protocol, check off all the boxes, dot the I's, cross the T's. No, they're doing what they're supposed to do."

Brissett did not speak to the media on Monday because he's still in the concussion protocol. The Colts don't play again until Nov. 26 because they have their bye this weekend. Tolzien will start against the Tennessee Titans if Brissett is still in the protocol.