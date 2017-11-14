LAS VEGAS -- The Oakland Raiders' impending move to Las Vegas by 2020 took another step closer to reality with Monday's groundbreaking ceremony, an event attended by close to 1,000 guests, officials and media.

The event had the glitz of a headliner on the Strip, with Wayne Newton and Carlos Santana in the front row and George Lopez the MC.

It had the power of the NFL in owners Stan Kroenke, Robert Kraft, Dean Spanos and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell -- and the awe of Raiders legends Howie Long, Fred Biletnikoff, Jim Plunkett, Tom Flores and Cliff Branch.

It also featured a touching tribute to the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 shooting with streams of light to the sky.

"Only in Vegas can you turn a groundbreaking ceremony into a show," Goodell said.