FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he will not back off the threat of suing the NFL and several owners if the Compensation Committee comes to an agreement with commissioner Roger Goodell on an extension.

Jones was removed as an ad hoc member of the committee when he brought up the possibility of legal action. Goodell's contract is set to expire after the 2018 season. Jones denied that he has a replacement in mind for Goodell and added that he has never thought about replacing Goodell.

"He's served about 60 percent, roughly, 65 percent of this contract," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas Tuesday. "He has 18 months left on there. We've got all the time in the world to evaluate what we're doing. We've got all the time in the world to extend him. We just need to slow this train down and have a lot of time to discuss the issues at hand in the NFL and have a good, fair input from all the owners, which we're not getting."

Jones said he has not received any cease-and-desist notices from the Compensation Committee. The New York Times reported Monday that the committee sent Jones a cease-and-desist warning after holding a conference call earlier in the day to discuss Goodell's potential extension.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, the chairman of the committee, said Monday in a statement that the committee was still working toward an extension for Goodell and disputed Jones' assertion that owners have been misled regarding "critical facts" about the negotiations.

"I speak to a lot of owners and I know them to be really supportive of the idea of being able to, on their part, see what and guide and give input to the committee, particularly the chairman," Jones said. "And I have well over half this league that is very interested in not only being a part of what is negotiated but having it come back to them for approval."