          32 nominees for NFL's Sportsmanship Award announced

          12:53 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- NFL veterans Drew Brees, Joe Thomas, Von Miller and Luke Kuechly are among the 32 nominees announced Tuesday for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

          The award, now in its fourth year, honors the founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

          One player from each team is nominated by current NFL players. A panel of former players selects eight finalists, four from each conference. That panel includes Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Warrick Dunn, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler.

          Those eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot when players vote on Dec. 15. As for the Pro Bowl, a team can't vote for its own player.

          The award will be presented on Feb. 3, the night before the Super Bowl, at NFL Honors, when The Associated Press hands out its individual league awards. The recipient will receive a $25,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

          Past winners have been Larry Fitzgerald, Charles Woodson and Frank Gore.

          The nominees:

          Arizona Cardinals, CB Patrick Peterson

          Atlanta Falcons, S Ricardo Allen

          Baltimore Ravens, QB Joe Flacco

          Buffalo Bills, LB Lorenzo Alexander

          Carolina Panthers, LB Luke Kuechly

          Chicago Bears, RB Benny Cunningham

          Cincinnati Bengals, DE Carlos Dunlap

          Cleveland Browns, T Joe Thomas

          Dallas Cowboys, C Travis Frederick

          Denver Broncos, LB Von Miller

          Detroit Lions, DT Haloti Ngata

          Green Bay Packers, S Morgan Burnett

          Houston Texans, P Shane Lechler

          Indianapolis Colts, WR T.Y. Hilton

          Jacksonville Jaguars, LB Paul Posluszny

          Kansas City Chiefs, QB Alex Smith

          Los Angeles Chargers, TE Antonio Gates

          Los Angeles Rams, G Rodger Saffold

          Miami Dolphins, G Jermon Bushrod

          Minnesota Vikings, DE Brian Robison

          New England Patriots, WR Matthew Slater

          New Orleans Saints, QB Drew Brees

          New York Giants, T Justin Pugh

          New York Jets, QB Josh McCown

          Oakland Raiders, QB Derek Carr

          Philadelphia Eagles, TE Brent Celek

          Pittsburgh Steelers, DE Cameron Heyward

          San Francisco 49ers, T Joe Staley

          Seattle Seahawks, DE Cliff Avril

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers, DT Gerald McCoy

          Tennessee Titans, QB Marcus Mariota

          Washington Redskins, TE Vernon Davis

