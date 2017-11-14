The Washington Redskins lost two more starters for the season. They placed running back Rob Kelley and linebacker Will Compton on injured reserve Tuesday.

Kelley suffered a high ankle sprain and also sprained his left MCL in the first half of Sunday's loss to Minnesota. He had missed two other games and also parts of others because of various injuries this season. Kelley had only carried 62 times for 194 yards with three touchdowns, averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

The Redskins signed running back Byron Marshall off Philadelphia's practice squad to take his place. Washington will use Samaje Perine as its primary back with Chris Thompson remaining in his third-down role.

Compton suffered a Lisfranc sprain Sunday. He had taken over for Mason Foster at inside linebacker. Foster's season ended last month because of a separated shoulder. Martrell Spaight will take over for Compton.

The Redskins also have two other defensive starters on injured reserve: nose tackle Phil Taylor and lineman Jonathan Allen.

The Redskins signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid. Matt Ioannidis, who has started at tackle in their nickel defense, has missed the last two games with a fractured left hand.