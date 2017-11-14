SEATTLE -- C.J. Prosise's latest injury will likely end his second season with the Seattle Seahawks.

The team placed Prosise on injured reserve Tuesday and promoted fellow running back Mike Davis from the practice squad. The Seahawks also announced their signing of Byron Maxwell, a former Seattle starter whose return to the team adds cornerback depth in the wake of Richard Sherman's season-ending Achilles injury. Sherman was placed on IR as well.

Prosise has been Seattle's third-down back when healthy. J.D. McKissic will likely take over that role full-time while Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls and now Davis compete for early-down work. Seattle running back C.J. Prosise was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The team promoted running back Mike Davis from the practice squad to fill Prosise's roster spot. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Prosise and Sherman were among seven Seahawks who were unable to finish the team's Thursday night game against the Arizona Cardinals because of injuries. Prosise left in the third quarter with another ankle sprain, which was the latest in a long list of injuries for the 2016 third-round pick.

He missed time over his first offseason with hip-flexor and hamstring injuries, then was limited to six games as a rookie because of a broken wrist and a season-ending scapula fracture. A groin injury slowed Prosise over the summer, and before Thursday, he had missed the last four games plus most of a fifth because of a high-ankle sprain.

That's why coach Pete Carroll was incredulous while announcing after Seattle's win over Arizona that Prosise had suffered a sprain in his other ankle, calling it "unbelievable."

"I can't even fathom how that happened to this poor kid," Carroll said. "He's trying to play football and he just can't stay out there."

Prosise has missed 14 of a possible 25 regular-season games for Seattle, which counts his two snaps in Week 7 against the New York Giants as a game played.

Davis, 24, was a fourth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2015 and gained 108 yards on 54 carries (2.0 average) with one touchdown over two seasons with the team. The Seahawks claimed him off waivers over the offseason.

His impressive preseason with the Seahawks included 106 rushing yards on 24 carries plus a receiving touchdown, but it wasn't enough to earn a spot roster spot in their crowded backfield.

That backfield has now been hit hard by injuries. Rookie Chris Carson, who started the first four games, is on IR after suffering an ankle injury that required surgery. Carroll said he has a chance to return in December. Lacy missed the Arizona game with an injured groin that he'd suffered the week prior.