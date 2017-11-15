EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings will stick with Case Keenum at quarterback when they host the Rams on Sunday, coach Mike Zimmer announced.

Keenum, who spent the 2015-16 seasons with Los Angeles, led Minnesota to a 38-30 win at Washington in Week 10 where he threw for 304 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

The decision to ride out the momentum with Keenum for another week delays the return of Teddy Bridgewater, who was activated to the 53-man roster last week but did not see the field. Bridgewater will continue to serve as Keenum's backup in Week 11.

Keenum is 5-2 in his starts for the Vikings and has Minnesota riding a five-game win streak.

Keenum has the third-best total QBR (72.6) behind injured Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Cowboys' Dak Prescott. In Sam Bradford's absence, the backup quarterback has orchestrated a Vikings passing attack that ranks 12th in the NFL with 245.8 yards per game.

Minnesota is in first place at 7-2 and faces off with Los Angeles in a game with playoff implications. Keenum will go head-to-head with Jared Goff, the former No. 1 overall pick, who replaced him as the Rams starter in Nov. 2016 after he went 4-5 to begin the year. The Rams lost their remaining seven games after the switch.

This season paints a different picture. Both quarterbacks boast the two most improved QBRs from last year to now, according to ESPN Stats and Information. Keenum has outperformed the expectations of a backup and has the Vikings sitting on top of the NFC North. Goff is at the helm of an offense on pace to lead the league in scoring after finishing dead last in points last year.