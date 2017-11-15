TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans was back at One Buc Place Wednesday practicing with teammates after serving his one-game suspension and acknowledged he has to be "smarter" going forward.

Evans said the week he spent away gave him some time to think about the hit he put on Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and the way he conducts himself as a player.

"If we were winning, I don't think I'd do that," Evans said. "But we were down 30-3, game out of reach. I had my momentum. I was running from the sideline. I made a bone-head play. I shouldn't have [done] that. I think that's the difference for me. I'll probably never do nothing like that again. I've gotta play more calm. I like playing with passion and effort, but I've got to be smarter."

It was Evans' first time being suspended. The only other major rules violation he'd had was an ejection for disrespectfully addressing an official in 2015. That game had also gotten out of hand, with the final score 38-10. Josh Norman had just broken up a Jameis Winston pass intended for him in the back of the end zone and was arguing for a pass interference call. It never came.

After the Carolina incident, Evans vowed to keep his emotions in check. He had, for the most part, until the game at New Orleans, when he saw Winston tapping Lattimore on the back, resulting in Lattimore pushing Winston. Evans launched his body into Lattimore's back, saying, "I was just trying to protect my quarterback. My emotions got the best of me." Winston was fined $12,154 for his role in the incident.

Per NFL rules, Evans was not permitted to practice with the team, so he went back home to Texas with his wife to be with his family. It also allowed him to rest a knee injury that he suffered in the Saints game, when it slammed into the turf after a catch.

Against the New York Jets last Sunday, Chris Godwin stepped into Evans' role, and Ryan Fitzpatrick stepped in for an injured Winston. The Bucs won 15-10, snapping a five-game losing streak. Evans watched it with his wife, Ashli, and their daughters, Mackenzie and Ariah.

"It was kind of weird. I haven't watched a game in a long time. It was awkward, but our team played great. Very inspiring," Evans said. "3-6 sounds way better than 2-7."

Evans, who's had three straight 1,000-yard seasons since he entered the league in 2014, also vowed to improve. He currently leads the Bucs with 532 receiving yards. His four touchdown catches this year are also tied with tight end Cameron Brate for most on the team, but he wants more yards after the catch and production in the red zone.

"I've been okay," Evans said. "I'm not as good as last year like I had hoped, but I've got seven more games to prove myself. I've been getting open but not as much as I should be. Hopefully I can fix that this last [few games]."