The New Orleans Saints have brought former New York Jets special teams guru Mike Westhoff out of retirement, sources told ESPN.

Westhoff, 69, is expected to oversee the Saints' special teams and not just serve in a minor consultant role.

The Saints (7-2) are expected to retain current special teams coaches Bradford Banta and Kevin O'Dea. But they haven't been pleased with the special teams performance in various areas this year despite the team's impressive seven-game win streak.

It appears to be something of a coup that the Saints lured Westhoff out of retirement after he insisted multiple times that he wasn't interested in returning to coaching after his last season in New York in 2012.

Westhoff's hiring was first reported by CBSSports.

He told ESPN in 2015 that "the job I did doesn't exist today" since touchbacks have become so routine and so many areas of the game have become so specialized.

Considered a pioneer and innovator in the special teams game, Westhoff was with the New York Jets from 2001-12 and with the Miami Dolphins from 1986-2000, among other college and pro stops in his 39-year career.

During his time in New York, the Jets led the NFL with 18 touchdowns on kickoff returns. They did it with several different returners, including Leon Washington and the late Joe McKnight.

Sean Payton has been critical of the Saints' punt return issues. Both Ted Ginn Jr. and Willie Snead have muffed catches on punts. They rank 30th in the NFL in punt return average this year and 28th in kickoff return average. Their coverage units also rank in the bottom six of the NFL in both categories. Kicker Wil Lutz is 18-of-22 on field-goal attempts and 28-of-31 on extra-point attempts, with two of them being blocked.

The Saints' special teams woes date back to last year, when they had an issue with blocked kicks. They hired O'Dea midseason as an assistant, then hired Banta in the offseason as the new coordinator after firing longtime former coordinator Greg McMahon and assistant Stan Kwan.

ESPN's Mike Triplett and Rich Cimini contributed to this report.