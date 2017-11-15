OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- John Harbaugh defended the complexity of the Baltimore Ravens' offense after former tight end Dennis Pitta suggested it was a one read-and-checkdown system.

"I've been in every single offensive meeting, and I know how the reads are built," Harbaugh said Wednesday. "And they're not one read and dump it down."

The Ravens offense has struggled mightily this season, ranking 30th in total offense (310.6) and last in passing (167.7 yards). Part of the problem has been Baltimore's inability to stretch the field. Joe Flacco's average pass is traveling 6.1 yards in the air, which is the worst in the NFL and the lowest of his career by nearly a yard.

Last week, Pitta told WBAL Radio in Baltimore that the Ravens' system has handcuffed Flacco.

"Right now, Joe has one read, and then he's got to check it down if it's not there," said Pitta, who played six seasons in Baltimore and is a close friend of Flacco's. "That's really the offense they have set up for him. It's difficult to play quarterback under those circumstances."

Harbaugh said Pitta called him on Tuesday to explain what he was trying to say.

"As he said it to me, the difficulty when you're trying to explain how offensive systems are built in a sentence, it's really hard to describe it because it's not that simple of a game," Harbaugh said. "Our reads are complicated. They're West Coast-style reads."

Flacco ranks 31st in the NFL with a 72.7 passer rating, which would mark the lowest of his 10-year career. He's thrown eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Dennis Pitta criticized the simplicity of his former team's offense in a radio interview last week, saying it has handcuffed quarterback Joe Flacco, a close friend of the former tight end. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Flacco became aware of Pitta's comments this week when an article was circulated in a group text message.

"But I didn't read the article because I don't really care," Flacco said.

Although he didn't know exactly what Pitta said, Flacco didn't shoot down the notion that Baltimore's offense has been too conservative this season.

"What is there to say about our offense right now?" Flacco said. "I think we all can see the obvious when you go out and watch the games on Sunday. We're not performing at the level that we need to, to win football games. It doesn't really matter what you say. It's pretty obvious as to what people see, and we know that. That's why we're working on getting better."

Harbaugh explained there are many factors that go into Flacco's reads, from the rotation of the defense, whether the defense is playing man or zone coverage, or if the cornerbacks are lining up in press or off coverage.

"From there, the read progression is always one through five if you get them all out," Harbaugh said. "And the checkdown is part of that. Sometimes the checkdown might be two, and most of the time it's three or four, depending on where the structure of the defense puts the quarterback's eyes. I know how the offense is built, and it's just not that simple."