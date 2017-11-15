HOUSTON -- Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with an injury to his ribs.

Fuller sustained the injury in the second quarter of the Texans' loss to the Los Angeles Rams while attempting to catch a short pass in the middle of the field. After the game, Fuller said his ribs were "a little sore, but I should be OK."

The wide receiver did not practice on Wednesday.

"He took a pretty good shot," coach Bill O'Brien said Wednesday. "He's a tough guy ... Very tough guy, especially for the way he's built. He's one of our better receivers when it comes to blocking. He does a lot of different things for us that people probably don't even notice. But he's slightly built."

Fuller missed the first three games of the season after he broke his collarbone during training camp. In six games this season, Fuller has 17 catches for 326 yards and seven touchdowns.