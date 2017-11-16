GREEN BAY, Wis. - Martellus Bennett is playing for the New England Patriots now, and Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews found some humor in it.

The Packers cut Bennett last week with the designation that he failed to disclose a physical condition, and then Bennett fired back by saying he needed surgery but claimed that team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie tried to make him play, which is exactly what Bennett did after the Patriots claimed him off waivers.

"We all got a good laugh from it," Matthews said. "It is what it is. Martellus is in their locker room now and not here anymore. So now we're just focused on the guys we have in here."

Although Matthews wouldn't say outright that Bennett was willing to play hurt for Tom Brady but not Packers backup Brett Hundley, the Packers Pro Bowl linebacker said: "He seemed to suit up and looked good on Sunday night."

"You know what, I think everybody knows the story there, we don't need to talk about it much more," Matthews added. "Like I said we're focused on the guys in the locker room, but it's an interesting story that will probably be talked about for a while."

Martellus Bennett said while with the Packers that he was going to undergo shoulder surgery, but wound up playing for the Patriots on Sunday. AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Bennett caught three passes for 38 yards on Sunday in his return to the Patriots, where he played last season before he signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Packers in March. The deal contained a $6.3 million signing bonus, and the Packers are expected to go after the unamortized portion of that, which totals $4.2 million.

"Like I said, we all know the story," Matthews said. "We've got more than capable tight ends on the team who've been around here for a while. They're more than up for the challenge, whatever it is, each and every week."

Matthews joined current Packers players Jordy Nelson and Aaron Rodgers, who, among others, defended McKenzie. Former players also have spoken out on his behalf.

"My experience has been fantastic with Pat," Matthews said. "I think he's an awesome Doc. I think he puts our health in front of the team first and foremost. In fact, I think a lot of people have gotten on his case because he's too conservative. So I wouldn't put much merit into those comments made. I think it really speaks volumes to hear everybody's rebuttal and come to his aid in that regard as opposed to the other person."