BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns welcomed former first-round pick Corey Coleman back to their roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coleman has been out since he broke a bone in his hand Sept. 17 in a loss to the Ravens. He was placed on injured reserve but later was designated to return by the Browns.

Given the Browns' struggles at receiver this season, getting a first-round pick back matters.

"I do not want anyone to think that Corey is back so here comes the savior of the team, but here comes back one of our better players that we have not had in a while," coach Hue Jackson said. "We have to get the chemistry back, get to playing and see where he is, but I expect good things from Corey this weekend."

Jackson said Coleman is ready for a full workload.

"He's had a good two weeks of practice," Jackson said.

Coleman has not lived up to expectations since he was selected 15th overall in the 2016 draft.

While he was hurt this season, Coleman was sent home from Houston with Kenny Britt after both missed curfew after being out separately. The pair had to pay their own way home.

In his rookie season, Coleman was a disappointment after he came back from a different broken bone in his hand. In the final eight games, Coleman had 60 passes thrown his way; he caught 26 (43 percent).

In those eight games, Coleman did not top 41 yards receiving in any game. In 10 starts, he has one 100-yard game (104 in Week 2 against Baltimore), and 173 of his 475 yards came in his first two games.

Since, he has started 10 games, totaling 32 catches for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Against Baltimore, he caught one of seven passes thrown to him for 9 yards then suffered a broken hand for the second year in a row.

To make room for Coleman on the active roster, the team released Kasen Williams, with the hope that he can come back on the practice squad.