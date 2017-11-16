Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has asked for a special league meeting with NFL owners to talk about commissioner Roger Goodell's contract extension negotiations, but an ownership source told ESPN's Jim Trotter that owners currently have no plans to act on Jones' request.

Jones' request was made to ownership in a letter reviewed by the Wall Street Journal.

Editor's Picks Letter: Jones' conduct 'detrimental' to NFL Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' actions during commissioner Roger Goodell's contract talks have been "detrimental" to the league, according to a letter sent to Jones by the NFL.

Jones suggested a meeting for Nov. 28 in New York, according to contents of the letter. The league has a regularly scheduled committee members meeting Dec. 13 in Irving, Texas. A source told Trotter that Jones is expected to be given an opportunity at that time if he wishes.

According to Jones' letter, he wants the Nov. 28 sit-down in order to discuss the negotiations, oversight of the compensation committee handling Goodell's deal and date of a vote on the extension.

In the letter, Jones wrote that the league "has undergone unprecedented upheaval in the last two years, including a significant decline in television ratings, increased advertiser discontent, high-profile litigation concerning player suspensions, and decreasing ticket sales."

"This is not the time for the League to undertake massive contractual obligations which are inconsistent with the League's performance," the letter says.

Jones' letter also cites "severe threats of retaliation" made against him because he has questioned the negotiations over Goodell's contract.

Jones has threatened to sue the league if the committee approves an extension for Goodell, saying it should be reviewed and approved by all owners.

Earlier Wednesday, The Associated Press obtained a letter written for the NFL's compensation committee in which Jones is accused of sabotaging the negotiations.