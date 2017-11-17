When the NFL convenes for its Dec. 13 meeting in Irving, Texas, there will be an owners-only session that will deal with the impending extension for commissioner Roger Goodell, according to sources.

The session was made after Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones requested a special meeting in front of the full ownership group on Nov. 28 in New York. The Wall Street Journal first reported Jones' request. Jones' meeting request was denied, but owners will make time for a session two weeks later, sources said.

Jones and the NFL have had a back and forth regarding the extension talks that have had both sides threatening legal action.

On Wednesday, the Associated Press obtained a letter sent to Jones from the compensation committee that accused him of "conduct detrimental to the league's best interest."

Jones was an ad hoc member of the compensation committee until he was removed by chairman and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank after threatening legal action against the NFL and the six teams that make up the committee if the extension for Goodell was finalized.

In his Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones said he wants the league to "slow the train down" on an extension for Goodell. Last May, all 32 owners voted unanimously to let the committee finalize a deal with Goodell.

In Jones' letter to ownership, he said he wanted the Nov. 28 sit-down in order to discuss the negotiations, oversight of the compensation committee handling Goodell's deal and the date of a vote on the extension. He also cited "unprecedented upheaval" in the NFL over the past two seasons, saying, "This is not the time for the League to undertake massive contractual obligations which are inconsistent with the League's performance."

Jones has denied that his objections to the extension are tied to Goodell's decision to suspend Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott for six games over alleged domestic violence.

Elliott abandoned his legal fight over the suspension on Wednesday. He has five games left to serve and will be able to rejoin the Cowboys for their Dec. 24 home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jones has said he has issues with compensation in the Goodell deal, along with concerns about the escalation of player protests involving the national anthem and how the league has handled them. He also has suggested that owners should revisit the power that the position wields.