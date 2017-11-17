GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It's going to be the Jamaal Williams and Devante Mays show at running back for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

They likely won't have either of their top-two running backs against the Baltimore Ravens after coach Mike McCarthy all but ruled out Ty Montgomery, who reinjured his broken ribs in last Sunday's win at Chicago. They already knew they would be without Aaron Jones, whose knee injury against the Bears will keep him out 3-6 weeks.

Montgomery missed one game after he broke his ribs the first time in Week 4 and then played with a protective flak jacket after that. It could be a similar timeline again.

"I don't think there's a long-term concern," McCarthy said Friday.

When Montgomery returned from the first rib injury, he had slipped behind Jones on the depth chart. Jones has the Packers' only 100-yard rushing games this season, doing it twice - against Dallas in Week 5 and New Orleans in Week 7.

The Packers turned to Williams after both Jones and Montgomery dropped out last week, and Williams rushed for 67 yards on 20 carries.

For the season, he has 31 carries for 101 yards and one touchdown. He was the highest pick of the three running backs the Packers drafted last spring. Williams was a fourth-round selection, Jones a fifth-rounder and Mays a seventh.

Mays, who has yet to play from scrimmage this season, is expected to be Williams' backup against the Ravens. The only other back the Packers have on the roster is fullback Aaron Ripkowski. They have another fullback, Joe Kerridge, on the practice squad.

The running game could be especially important for the Packers on Sunday considering the Ravens rank just 28th in the NFL against the run but third against the pass.