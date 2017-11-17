SVP's 1 Big Thing focuses on Leonard Fournette's lack of enthusiasm to play in Cleveland, not because of the competition, but the weather conditions playing a role in his running game. (2:09)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Leonard Fournette may not have to worry about the cold weather in Cleveland after all.

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed their rookie running back as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium because of a right ankle injury. It's the same ankle Fournette injured against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 15.

"I think we're just being precautious," coach Doug Marrone said. "You saw what happened on Sunday. He was playing, and then all of sudden he rolled it and then he came back and practiced, and we're just trying to be smart."

The Jaguars said wide receivers Allen Hurns (ankle) and Arrelious Benn (knee) will not play against the Browns. Left guard Patrick Omameh (quad) and right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee) are questionable.

Editor's Picks Leonard Fournette more worried about Cleveland cold than ankle The Jaguars will be facing winter weather on Sunday and Leonard Fournette isn't pretending to be excited about it. "I hate the cold, period," he said.

Marrone held Fournette and the rest of those players out of Friday's shorter practice to give them extra rest and treatment.

Fournette missed two games -- one for a violation of team rules -- after he first injured his right ankle against the Rams. He suffered another injury to the ankle in the second half of last Sunday's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fournette has rushed for 629 yards and six touchdowns in seven games, but he had his worst game as a pro against the Chargers, gaining 33 yards on 17 carries. He missed time in the fourth quarter but played in overtime and touched the ball on six of the Jaguars' 11 offensive snaps.

He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday; he said Thursday that he was going to have to deal with this ankle injury for the rest of the season. He also said he wasn't looking forward to playing in the wintry conditions forecast for Sunday in Cleveland.

"Like I said, it [the ankle injury] doesn't bother me," Fournette said.

The Jaguars lead the NFL in rushing with 163 yards per game. They are 2-0 without Fournette and rushed for 337 yards in those games; Chris Ivory ran for 117 yards and a touchdown and T.J. Yeldon had 163 yards and a score, including a career-high 122 yards against the Indianapolis Colts.

However, the Jaguars potentially being down two starting offensive linemen and Fournette is not the ideal scenario against the Browns' fourth-ranked rush defense.

Fournette missed four regular-season games in his final season at LSU because of a left ankle injury. He said in early February that his coaches held him out of the Tigers' bowl game.