EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings will be down two starters for their Week 11 clash with the Los Angeles Rams but expect to see the return of defensive end Everson Griffen on Sunday.

Griffen is listed as questionable on the Vikings injury report after practicing in a limited capacity throughout the week. The defensive end was a late scratch last week against the Washington Redskins, a decision he told reporters after the game was his, once he determined he was unable to properly push off his injured left foot.

Earlier this week, Griffen said he will "for sure" play against Los Angeles.

Editor's Picks Teddy Bridgewater enjoys being 'second pair of eyes' for Case Keenum As he works his way back into form, Teddy Bridgewater is doing everything that he would want done if the roles were reversed.

Week 11 NFL predictions: Scores for every game Week 11 brings a tilt between the division-leading Vikings and Rams, and the Saints and Eagles look to continue their strolls through their schedules. 1 Related

"I think he's ready to go," coach Mike Zimmer said.

Griffen has 10 sacks in eight games and will look to keep his sack streak alive against the Rams. He is still able to compete for the NFL record for consecutive games with a sack, which belongs to former Denver Broncos linebacker Simon Fletcher, who compiled 10 straight games with a sack between the 1992 and 1993 seasons. The league office said it will recognize the record based on the consecutive games Griffen plays.

Defensive end Brian Robison, who filled in for Griffen last week, is questionable with a back injury. Robison did not practice Friday after practicing each day earlier this week.

Right tackle Mike Remmers suffered a setback in practice after participating in limited capacity Wednesday and Thursday. Remmers sustained a concussion less than five minutes into the Vikings' Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns and has not played since.

Rashod Hill is expected to fill in for Remmers again this weekend after not allowing a single pressure against the Redskins, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Vikings will also be without safety Andrew Sendejo, who injured his groin and hamstring in Week 10. Sendejo was the only player to not practice each day this week.

Reserve safety Anthony Harris, who replaced Sendejo as a starter when he was injured against the Green Bay Packers and suspended for the Browns game, is expected to fill the void once again.

Minnesota may also look to continue a rotation among its safeties with Terence Newman. The 39-year-old cornerback saw more time at safety against Washington in part because Harris was dealing with a lingering hamstring injury.

"Terence is a defensive back. He's not just a corner or nickel," Zimmer said. "He does it all. He's done it. He started games at safety before. He's started games at nickel. We just use him when we need him."