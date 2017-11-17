OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley will likely miss Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers after being declared doubtful with a concussion, representing a huge loss for the Ravens.

Stanley, the No. 6 overall pick of the 2016 draft, is expected to be replaced by James Hurst, who would move from left guard to tackle. The Ravens would then start either recently signed Andrew Donnal, Luke Bowanko or Jermaine Eluemunor at left guard.

Stanley suffered a concussion near the end of the Nov. 5 loss at Tennessee, coach John Harbaugh said. After coming off the bye, Stanley has been limited in practice all week.

This is the latest injury to hit the Ravens' offensive line. Stanley had been the only remaining full-time starter from last season's line.

Green Bay ranks 25th in the NFL with 18 sacks this season. Stanley declined to talk to reporters earlier in the week.