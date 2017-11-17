ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins receiver Terrelle Pryor will not play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and is concerned about his status for the rest of the season after having an MRI on his injured foot.
Pryor will visit Dr. Robert Anderson, a noted foot specialist, on Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina. For Pryor, it's another twist in a season that hasn't worked out as he hoped after signing a one-year deal in free agency.
"I'm concerned," said Pryor, who has 20 catches for 240 yards and a touchdown this season. "I don't want to do surgery. [Anderson] said the stuff he saw in there, he couldn't believe I was still playing on it. ... Hopefully they don't put me on [injured reserve] and I can come back and help them do something."
Pryor had 77 catches for 1,007 yards for Cleveland last year.
Redskins tight end Jordan Reed also will not play against the Saints on Sunday. He will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury.
He had returned to practice last week, but he suffered a setback and did not play versus Minnesota and did not practice this week. Washington (4-5) will continue using veteran Vernon Davis. Fellow tight end Niles Paul is questionable after missing the last two weeks with a concussion.
Washington also ruled out center Spencer Long because of tendinitis in his knees. Long tried to play last week, but failed to last a quarter and was replaced by rookie Chase Roullier.
Without Pryor, the Redskins are thin at receiver; veterans Brian Quick and Ryan Grant are listed as questionable with concussions. Josh Doctson moved ahead of Pryor as the Redskins' starting X receiver in a Week 7 loss to Philadelphia and has remained there since.
"It hasn't been an exciting season for me," Pryor said. "I'm not happy with it. Nobody is, I'm sure."
Pryor said his injury grew worse as the season progressed. He posted a note to Rams safety Cody Davis after the injury, letting him know to go higher when hitting a target. Davis hit Pryor around his knees, causing his leg to buckle and injuring his foot.
"I've been dealing with a lot of pain since Week 2," Pryor said. "Sometimes to the point where I'd get out of bed and it's painful to walk. ... It's hard to plant. In Seattle [two weeks ago], I was getting separation, but it wasn't the same explosive stuff I can do."
He turned down a four-year offer from Cleveland before free agency, then settled for Washington's one-year deal, hoping it would lead to a bigger contract after this season.
"It's probably not going to work out with the plan as of right now," Pryor said. "That plan isn't working. I'll come and compete, man, and whatever next year brings me, it brings me. As of right now, it hasn't been working, fitting. It is what it is. I'll try to get this thing as healthy as possible. Hopefully I'll have good news Monday."