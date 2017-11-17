ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins receiver Terrelle Pryor will not play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and is concerned about his status for the rest of the season after having an MRI on his injured foot.

Pryor will visit Dr. Robert Anderson, a noted foot specialist, on Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina. For Pryor, it's another twist in a season that hasn't worked out as he hoped after signing a one-year deal in free agency.

"I'm concerned," said Pryor, who has 20 catches for 240 yards and a touchdown this season. "I don't want to do surgery. [Anderson] said the stuff he saw in there, he couldn't believe I was still playing on it. ... Hopefully they don't put me on [injured reserve] and I can come back and help them do something."

Pryor had 77 catches for 1,007 yards for Cleveland last year.