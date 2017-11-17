COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Quarterback Philip Rivers is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills after being a full participant in practice for a second straight day, Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Friday.

Rivers remains in the NFL concussion protocol, and must get clearance from an independent neurologist, along with team physicians, to play Sunday.

Lynn said Rivers will be evaluated by doctors later Friday or on Saturday.

"He's done more and more every day in practice, so that's encouraging," Lynn said. "But still he's got to see the doctors and be evaluated. And we'll see what happens."

At stake for Rivers is a streak of 194 consecutive starts, including playoffs, dating to 2006.

If Rivers can't go, Kellen Clemens would get his first start since joining the Chargers in 2014.

The last time Clemens started was in 2013 for the then-St. Louis Rams. He went 4-5 that season and has an 8-13 record as a starter during his 12-year NFL career.

Clemens said Friday he has gotten more reps than normal in practice this week.

"It just doesn't change," he said. "If I changed my approach this week, then I haven't been doing my job as the backup quarterback. If I changed anything I was doing and how I was preparing, then I've been cheating this team all year."

Rivers, who turns 36 next month, has been one of the most durable quarterbacks in NFL history. His streak of starts is the second-longest active run behind the New York Giants' Eli Manning (220).

Rivers famously played with a torn ACL in the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots after the 2007 regular season. Rivers also played through a chest injury and a bulging disk in his back during the 2014 season.

"People don't understand the character of this guy," Chargers tight end Antonio Gates said. "It would take a lot for him to miss a game. Something like this he maybe could miss because you have your wife and kids and all of those kinds of things to concern yourself with, along with the fact you can never really determine what's really happening when it comes to concussions, as opposed to another injury. So this is a very unique situation. So I think we're prepared for the worst, but we're obviously hoping he'll be ready to play."

Added Clemens: "You can't tough it through this one. I have not been through the concussion protocol, so I can't speak for him. But for a guy who is as physically and mentally as tough as he is, this isn't a question of toughness. And that's where it's a little bit tricky -- which is why it's admirable that he would report it, because he in a way gave up control, which for quarterbacks that's not an easy thing to do."