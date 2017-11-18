Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor likely is headed to injured reserve and will miss the remainder of the season, a source confirmed to ESPN's Josina Anderson on Saturday.

The eight-year veteran left last week's game against Arizona with a neck injury on the Cardinals' final possession. Coach Pete Carroll said earlier this week that Chancellor suffered neck stingers but was still undergoing testing.

The NFL Network was first to report Saturday that Chancellor likely would miss the rest of the season because of the neck injury.

Editor's Picks QB Wilson had jaw realigned after Dansby hit As a result of a hit he took from Karlos Dansby in the Seattle Seahawks' win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, quarterback Russell Wilson said he needed to have his jaw realigned. Dansby was fined $18,231 by the NFL.

A source told Anderson that Chancellor wants to play next season.

"Kam is still looking to play [next season]," the source told Anderson. "Neck injuries are serious. ... [Chancellor] will continue to be evaluated in hopes of getting him ready next year."

Chancellor, who has 49 tackles and a forced fumble this season, did not practice Thursday or Friday. The hard-hitting safety has 12 career interceptions and has been elected to four Pro Bowls.

Bradley McDougald, who is Seattle's primary backup at both safety spots and has started the past two games at free safety, would start for Chancellor at strong safety against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

The Seahawks (6-3) are one game behind the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams and are currently the sixth seed in the NFC playoff standings -- one game ahead of four teams.

Seattle's secondary already is without Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman, who suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in last week's victory over Arizona and is out for the season. Star safety Earl Thomas is expected back this week from a hamstring injury.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.