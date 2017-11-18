JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars activated receiver Dede Westbrook and safety Calvin Pryor from injured reserve on Saturday.

The team also promoted receiver Larry Pinkard from the practice squad. To make room on the roster the Jaguars released receiver Jaelen Strong and defensive tackle Sheldon Day and placed receiver Arrelious Benn on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Westbrook, the team's fourth-round pick, has been on injured reserve since Sept. 8. He had surgery on Sept. 12 to repair a core muscle injury. The Jaguars need help at receiver because Allen Hurns, the team's second-leading receiver, is out with a right ankle injury.

Pryor, a former first-round pick by the New York Jets in 2014, was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 18 with an ankle injury. The Jaguars claimed Pryor off waivers from Cleveland on Sept. 8. He did not appear in the Jaguars' first two games before going on IR.

Day was the Jaguars' fourth-round draft pick in 2016. He had three tackles and one sack in six games this season. The Jaguars claimed Strong off waivers from Houston on Sept. 19 but he did not appear in a game.

The Jaguars (6-3) play at Cleveland (0-9) on Sunday.