The Miami Dolphins announced they have waived Rey Maualuga after the veteran linebacker was arrested early Saturday morning, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It was unclear if Maualuga had retained an attorney or what the circumstances were surrounding the arrest. ESPN confirmed that court records in Miami-Dade County show an open battery case against Maualuga, though no other information was listed about that matter on Saturday.

His overnight arrest was first reported by Pro Football Talk.

The Dolphins signed Maualuga, 30, to a one-year deal during training camp in August after he played eight years for the Bengals, including two seasons with current Miami defensive coordinator Matt Burke.

Maualuga had 23 tackles for the Dolphins this season in six games, four of them being starts.

The Dolphins (4-5) likely will turn to either Mike Hull or Chase Allen at middle linebacker for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Running back De'Veon Smith was promoted off the practice squad to fill Maualuga's spot on the active roster.

Maualuga's arrest is another chapter in a crazy season for Miami that also included former offensive line coach Chris Foerster resigning following a video surfacing of him snorting a white, powdery substance and fellow linebacker Lawrence Timmons going AWOL before Miami's Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.