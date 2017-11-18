Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has been ruled out for Monday night's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks due to a concussion, meaning Tevin Coleman will start.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he would take it through the week before making a final call on Freeman, who was knocked out in the first quarter of last week's 27-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys. It was Freeman's second concussion since August and his third since November 2015.

Coleman will get his fourth career start and his first since the 2015 season, when he was named the starter over Freeman to begin the year. Last week, Coleman tied a career high with 20 rushing attempts and ran for a season-high 83 yards. His 21 total touches, including one reception, marked a career high.

Although Coleman doesn't have the same vision and elusive ability as Freeman, he is a better big-play threat with his breakaway speed in the open field. Coleman's current average of 4.8 yards per carry is a career best and ranks among the league leaders.

Terron Ward moves into the backup role behind Coleman. The Falcons signed Terrence Magee off Cleveland's practice squad this week as added insurance at the position.