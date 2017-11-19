Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will test his ailing right ankle during pregame warm-ups before a determination is made about his status for Sunday's game against the winless Cleveland Browns, a source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The rookie is listed as questionable on the injury report.

"I think we're just being precautious," coach Doug Marrone said Friday. "You saw what happened on Sunday. He was playing, and then all of sudden he rolled it and then he came back and practiced, and we're just trying to be smart."

Fournette was held out of practice Friday to give him extra rest and treatment after being limited Wednesday and Thursday.

Fournette missed two games -- one for a violation of team rules -- after he first injured the ankle against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 15. He suffered another injury to the ankle in the second half of last Sunday's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fournette said Thursday that he was going to have to deal with this ankle injury for the rest of the season. He also said he wasn't looking forward to playing in the wintry conditions forecast for Sunday in Cleveland.

"Like I said, it [the ankle injury] doesn't bother me," Fournette said.

Fournette has rushed for 629 yards and six touchdowns in seven games, but he had his worst game as a pro against the Chargers, gaining 33 yards on 17 carries. He missed time in the fourth quarter but played in overtime and touched the ball on six of Jacksonville's 11 offensive snaps.

The Jaguars lead the NFL in rushing with 163 yards per game. They are 2-0 without Fournette and rushed for 337 yards in those games; Chris Ivory ran for 117 yards and a touchdown and T.J. Yeldon had 163 yards and a score, including a career-high 122 yards against the Indianapolis Colts.

