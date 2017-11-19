        <
          Sources: NFL reminds teams of new anti-tampering rules pertaining to GM interviews

          8:22 AM ET
          Adam SchefterESPN Senior Writer
          The NFL sent an email last week, then convened its regular monthly conference call with teams, reminding them of the changes to its anti-tampering policy, league sources told ESPN.

          The changes to the policy, enacted quietly last spring, loosen the rules for teams to interview executives on other teams. It is no longer a prerequisite that having final say on a team's 53-man roster can prevent an executive from interviewing for another franchise's general manager job, according to a league source.

          In past years, certain teams blocked other teams from interviewing key front office executives by saying that the individual had final say on the 53-man roster.

          The new rule could impact any team making sweeping changes to its front office.

          "It's going to have a big impact," one NFL executive aware of the rule change told ESPN this weekend. "This is significant."

          The exact language from the NFL's anti-tampering policy reads as follows: "Finally authority regarding the composition of the 53-player roster is not a requirement."

