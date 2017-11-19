Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby said he was on the Uber ride with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston on March 13, 2016, and is vowing his college teammate did nothing inappropriate.

Darby released a statement Sunday, two days after the NFL confirmed it was investigating the female Uber driver's allegation that Winston groped her.

"I felt the need to come forward and clarify some inaccurate accounts of the evening of March 13, 2016 when myself, a friend and Jameis Winston took an Uber ride in Arizona," Darby said in his statement. "There were three of us in the car, not just one as has been reported. Myself and Jameis were in the backseat. I am confident that nothing inappropriate in nature happened in the car that evening and Jameis did not have any physical contact with the Uber driver. The accusations are just not true."

Lisa Friel, the NFL's Special Counsel for Investigations, found out about the Winston case last week, and shortly after launched the league's investigation.

It is considered standard practice for the NFL to make an inquiry to see if there is any information available, but the league already has sidestepped the rules, which it has been accused of doing in the past.

As of Sunday morning, the NFL still had not informed the NFL Players Association that there now is an investigation of one of its players, which it is required to do, a source told ESPN.

This raises more questions about the NFL's checkered history into looking into high-profile cases that involve high-profile stars. Many around the league are bracing for another long, drawn out, messy process with Winston, one of the league's most popular young players.

The league's investigation was first reported Friday by BuzzFeed News, which viewed a letter it said was sent from Friel to the Uber driver. Winston has denied the allegations, saying in a statement Friday that the "accusation is false."

The driver, who declined to give her name, told BuzzFeed News that she picked Winston up at around 2 a.m. on March 13, 2016, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Winston asked her to stop at a drive-thru restaurant during the ride, and while in line, the driver said Winston reached over and "grabbed" her crotch for three to five seconds, only removing his hand when she said something.

The driver told BuzzFeed News that Winston was the only passenger in the car and said that she reported the incident to Uber at the time.

Winston, in his statement Friday, said "the driver was confused as to the number of passengers in the car and who was sitting next to her." He was in Arizona for Kurt Warner's annual "Ultimate Football Experience" event during the weekend that the incident allegedly occurred.

A Scottsdale Police Department spokesperson told ESPN's Jenna Laine that the driver "did not call us or file a report with us." The Phoenix Police Department also confirmed to Laine that they were not contacted about an incident involving Winston and an Uber driver.