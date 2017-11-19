GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Wide receiver Breshad Perriman, a 2015 first-round pick, was benched by the Baltimore Ravens for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Perriman was one of the Ravens' inactives after struggling all season. In eight games this season, Perriman has seven catches for 54 yards and no touchdowns.

This is the first healthy scratch for Perriman, the No. 26 pick two years ago. The Ravens will use Michael Campanaro or Chris Moore as the No. 3 wide receiver along with starters Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin.

In his last game, Perriman was criticized by coach John Harbaugh for not aggressively competing for a deep pass from Joe Flacco, which resulted in an interception.

For his career, passes thrown to Perriman have resulted in twice as many interceptions (six) as touchdowns (three). Perriman has never eclipsed 64 yards receiving in a game.

Baltimore will also be without offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was considered doubtful with a concussion. Terrance West, the starting running back for the first three games, is also inactive.