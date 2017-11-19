        <
        >

          With TD catch, Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald in 5th place on all-time receiving yards list

          2:33 PM ET
          • Josh WeinfussESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered the Cardinals since 2012
            • Graduate of Indiana University
            • Member of Pro Football Writers of America
            Follow on Twitter

          HOUSTON -- Fitz is fifth.

          Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald moved into fifth place on the NFL's all-time receiving yards list with a 20-yard touchdown catch with 7:27 left in the second quarter Sunday against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

          Fitzgerald, who signed a one-year extension with Arizona last week, came into the game with 15,066 career receiving yards, 61 behind Tony Gonzalez's 15,127. After the touchdown catch, Fitzgerald had 15,131 yards.

          Next on the list is Isaac Bruce, who's in fourth place with 15,208.

          Fitzgerald, 34, is in his 14th season, and ranks in the top 10 in receptions and yards. While an extension doesn't ensure he won't retire, Fitzgerald has said that what keeps him coming back year after year is the quest for a Super Bowl ring.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.