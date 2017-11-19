GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Clay Matthews ended the second-longest sack drought of his career on Sunday, then left the Green Bay Packers' game against the Baltimore Ravens shortly after with a groin injury.

The outside linebacker recorded his first sack since Week 4 against the Bears when he dumped Joe Flacco to force a punt on the Ravens' first possession.

Clay Matthews' sack Sunday, before he left the game with a groin injury, was his first since Week 4. Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent via USA TODAY Sports

Matthews played the next series and then was examined on the sideline by the Packers' medical staff. He returned for one more snap but limped off. He was then taken to the locker room early in the second quarter, then ruled out for the rest of the game.

Matthews had 2 1/2 sacks after four games but then went the next five games without a sack until Sunday.

The Packers' defense was already playing without two starters: cornerback Kevin King (shoulder) and safety Morgan Burnett (groin).

Kenny Clark left the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game. Clark had to be carted off the field.