The NFL will play at least three more regular-season games in Mexico City through 2021, the league announced Sunday in conjunction with Mexico's Ministry of Tourism.

Details have yet to be arranged, but the agreement was made public as the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots were set to kick off their Week 11 game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The current agreement was set to expire after the 2018 season. In total, the NFL will play six regular-season games in Mexico by the end of the 2021 season.

Mexican fans have embraced the NFL in a manner similar to those in London, where the NFL has focused most of its international outreach. A league-record 103,467 fans turned out for a 2005 preseason game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. In 2016, a sellout of 76,743 jammed the refurbished Estadio Azteca for the Raiders' 27-20 victory over the Houston Texans.

The NFL, meanwhile, has agreements to play regular-season games in London through the 2027 season.