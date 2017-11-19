NEW ORLEANS -- Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson suffered a leg injury late in the third quarter against the Saints, causing him to be carted off the field.

Thompson, the Redskins' most dynamic player this season, suffered the injury at the end of a third-down run by quarterback Kirk Cousins. Thompson was engaged in a block and had his right leg bend back.

An air cast was placed on his right leg before he was helped off the field and loaded onto the cart. Teammates gathered around him as he was lifted up, offering words of encouragement.

Cousins also took a heavy hit on the play and received brief treatment from trainers while Washington executed a successful fake punt on fourth-and-1 on its own 15. Cousins came back on the field and led the Redskins on a touchdown drive, hitting Ryan Grant on a 40-yard scoring pass for a 24-13 lead.

The Redskins' Chris Thompson had be carted off after getting injured on a play in which Kirk Cousins also was shaken up. Cousins stayed in the game and led the Redskins on a touchdown drive. AP Photo/Butch Dill

Thompson entered the game leading Washington in both rushing (277 yards) and receiving (494) and also had scored four touchdowns. He also has improved dramatically the last two years in protection.

The Redskins already lost running back Rob Kelley for the season with an ankle injury. They now have two running backs on the active roster: Rookie Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall, signed earlier in the week off Philadelphia's practice squad.

The Redskins have suffered a number of injuries this season, but Thompson's could arguably be the biggest because of his productivity and the fact that he'll be difficult to replace. Marshall offers quickness and played some receiver in college, but the ability to pass protect also makes Thompson invaluable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.