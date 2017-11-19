D'Onta Foreman takes the handoff and blows past the defense for a 34-yard touchdown to give Houston a 31-21 lead over Arizona. Foreman would then be carted off the field with an apparent left leg injury. (0:33)

Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman was carted off the field with an ankle injury after scoring on a 34-yard run in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The initial diagnosis is a torn Achilles, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by the Houston Chronicle.

Foreman's run gave the Texans their 10-point margin with about six minutes left. But he quickly fell to the ground and was reaching for his leg, and it was clear that the rookie was in pain.

Texans trainers looked at Foreman for a few minutes before a cart arrived on the field, and Foreman was driven to the locker room. The crowd chanted, "Foreman! Foreman!''

The Associated Press contributed to this report.