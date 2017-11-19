CHICAGO, Ill. -- Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd suffered a "really serious" right knee injury late in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Detroit Lions.

At the 13:37 mark of the fourth quarter, Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller collided with Floyd's knee while attempting to make a low tackle on Lions running back Theo Riddick.

Floyd stayed on the ground for several minutes until team doctors and trainers were able to help him onto a cart.

Understanding the likely severity of the injury, Bears teammates gathered around Floyd and offered him words of encouragement before he was taken back to the locker room.

The Bears subsequently ruled Floyd out for the remainder of the game.

"Leonard Floyd left with what looks like a really serious knee injury," Bears coach John Fox said. "I hate to speculate, but usually when you get taken out on a cart, it's not great. We'll evaluate it. I'll talk to our doctors more today and tonight, and we will continue to evaluate tomorrow."

The ninth overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft, Floyd had developed into one of the Bears' best pass-rushers. Floyd entered Week 10 with 4.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss. He was credited with 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 2 quarterback hurries Sunday before he exited.

Floyd finished with seven sacks last season as a rookie, but he had become a much better all-around player in Year 2 with the Bears.

"That's our boy," Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee said. "I told him I loved him and that I plan to lay it on the line for him [on the field going forward]."